Lack of food safety certification and dirty drink nozzles found during recent health inspections

Madison County

McDonald's

11178 County Line Rd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 81

Drink Nozzles need cleaning.

Lettuce 58, cheese 65 (not timed). Corrected during inspection



Sunoco Food Mart 2955 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 81

Cooked items in walk-in cooler not date marked. (Meat plus Macaroni and Cheese)

No available chemical test strips.

No proof of a food safety certification.

Morgan County

Clean Plate Winner:

Let's Do Lunch

435 Holly St NE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 99

What's your favorite meal of the day? Breakfast? Dinner? Or that perfect in-between meal that bridges the gap -- lunch.

After over thirty years serving the community, Let's Do Lunch in Decatur has made that their specialty.

Current owner since 2014, Debra Hewitt has decorated the space with faith and local artists.

Their classic chicken salad, made fresh daily, or delightful strawberry pretzel salad have been staples here. They're serving soups with a side of pumpkin or banana bread.

Customers rave about their layered cornbread salad, so good it was featured in Alabama Tourism's "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die" and a Wisconsin newspaper!

Your sweet tooth can go for rich velvety brownies or peanut butter pies and wash it down with refreshing fruit tea.

Debra's new cookbook can help you prepare some of your favorite recipes at home.