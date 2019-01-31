× Join Smith Lake Jake and Ben Smith for Groundhog Day festivities at Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Traditionally on February 2nd, a small furry animal decides if winter will soon be over, or not. But you don’t need to rely on that old groundhog from up north. Forget Phil, this year “Smith Lake Jake” will be making his prediction at the Huntsville Botanical Garden with a little help from Meteorologist Ben Smith.

According to legend, if Smith Lake Jake sees his shadow, he’ll return to his den and winter will continue for another six weeks. If the day is cloudy and he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will arrive early.

Bring your cameras to capture that special moment and stay for a morning of festivities and a ticketed lunch.

9:30 a.m. – Groundhog-themed crafts, face painting, and live music by the Silvery Moon Band

Groundhog-themed crafts, face painting, and live music by the Silvery Moon Band 10:30 a.m. – Groundhog ceremony at Little Smith Lake, emceed by WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith

Groundhog Day festivities will cost members $5, for non-member adults and kids the cost is $5 plus the cost of Garden admission. Children 2 and under get in free.

After the ceremony, enjoy a ticketed lunch of macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, fruit salad, and dessert (with a hot cocoa bar). Smith Lake Jake and Ben Smith will be around for photo opportunities.

The cost of lunch is separate, $9 for adults, $7 for kids, children under the age of 2 eat free.