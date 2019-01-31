Independent Musical Productions presents “Five Guys Named Moe” at Lee High School’s Black Box Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- IMP Huntsville presents Five Guys Named Moe at the Lee High School Black Box Theater February 7 -10, 2019.

The musical is a tribute to rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist Louis Jordan.

The hero, Nomax, is broke, alone, and listening to the radio at 5 in the morning. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe appear: No Moe, Little Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Big Moe, and Eat Moe.

Set to Jordan's blues and jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around.

Show times are:

Thursday, February 7 - 7:30pm

Friday, February 8 - 7:30pm

Saturday, February 9 - 2:00pm

Saturday, February 9 - 7:30pm

Sunday, February 10 - 2:00pm

Tickets are available at www.imphuntsville.org