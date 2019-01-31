iHeartHsv holds kick-off for sixth annual social media campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The #iHeartHSV social media campaign is holding their sixth online event starting February 1st through the 14th.

And they plan to bring more attention to Huntsville than they ever have before.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau's marketing manager, Kristen Pepper says the event is all ran through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram which is how they reach so many people.

"Each day we post the question of the day, if you will, on the C.V.B. social media channels -Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said Pepper.

And people respond to their questions with pictures of their favorite spots in Huntsville or stories they have from the area.

"We wanted to start the conversation online about why different people love Huntsville because different people love Huntsville for different reasons and that has just grown exponentially," said Pepper.

People who respond have a chance at winning gift cards, hotel stays, or tickets to Huntsville attractions.

We are so in love with our #iHeartHsv Valentines! @davidhitt set them up and @zacrizy knocked them out of the park! Pick up one for $2 or the whole set for $8 at our Visitor Center (500 Church Street Huntsville, AL)! pic.twitter.com/VUYJ5e4pbU — VisitHuntsvilleAL (@Go2HuntsvilleAL) January 31, 2019

And one of the winners from 2018 showed them just how far this campaign reaches.

"We have people all over the world that participate. Last year we actually had one of our winners, he was based from the U.K.," said Pepper.

Last year the campaign reached over 12 million people and it showed people all over the globe how loved Huntsville is.

To join in on the conversation or participate in the campaign you can go to their website here.