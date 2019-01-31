× Huntsville City Schools board chooses interim finance officer, announces finalists for the job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School district is in the middle of financial confusion while looking for someone to become head of the district’s finances.

Today, Superintendent Christie Finley recommended and the board approved Robert Terry as interim Chief School Financial Officer.

Robert terry is the new interim CSFO @WHNT pic.twitter.com/DC1W8AEBdY — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 31, 2019

The previous CSFO, Jason Taylor, resigned to pursue for a job with the state in March 2017.

Deputy Superintendent of Finance, Bob Hagood, filled his shoes afterward.

But Hagood resigned last month as board members disagreed over whether he should be blamed for the district’s financial uncertainty. Hagood told the school board in August that an accounting error had forced the district to move $5.5 million from the current year’s budget to cover expenses from the previous year. This followed an independent audit where board members heard numbers that didn’t line up. Since then, the board has been following financial updates closely with varying degrees of confidence.

Now, leaders are in the middle of trying to figure out where the district stands while at the same time searching for its next Chief School Financial Officer.

Last week, the board agreed to announce the top 5 finalists on Thursday, January 31.

Here are the top 5 CSFO candidates for Huntsville city schools @whnt pic.twitter.com/hd16h61LL2 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 31, 2019

The finalists for the job are :

Vernon Bice, senior mortgage banking officer with New South Mortgage

Tina Hancock, CSFO for Hoover City Schools

G. Michael Manuel, CSFO for Dothan City Schools

Jeff Middleton, CSFO for Jackson County Schools

LaVerne Williams, CSFO for Chilton County Schools

Interviews will follow. Leaders plan to have someone on the job by February 18.