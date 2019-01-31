Have you seen them? Authorities need help locating two missing children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Montgomery Police Department ask the public to help locate two children.

Taeveyon and Shaniya were last seen at Chisholm Elementary School in Montgomery, Alabama around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Taeveyon is a 7-year-old black male who was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and a green and blue bubble jacket. He has brown eyes and black hair. Taeveyon is 4’9″ and weighs 65 lbs.

Shaniya is a 9-year-old black female who was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki pant, and a pink bubble jacket with a hood. She has brown eyes and black hair. Shaniya is 5’3″ and weighs 90 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Taeveyon and Shaniya Washington, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.