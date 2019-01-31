Guntersville’s City Harbor development will boast condos, restaurants, retail, and entertainment

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Artist renderings of Guntersville’s City Harbor development show what residents and visitors alike can expect from the much-anticipated project, and city officials announced its expansion.

A Guntersville native is developing the city-owned property that borders U.S. Highway 431 and Lake Guntersville, a few blocks from the heart of historic downtown. “The original part will be retail, restaurants, entertainment,” said Mayor Leigh Dollar, “At the last Council meeting we added the silo area to the project, to expand it, because it was going so well.”

That expansion added short-term rental condos to the mix. “If you want to come stay a week, or a weekend, you’ll be able to stay right there,” Dollar explained, “So that will be a really unique feature. There are going to be covered boat docks, there will be boat docks you can just pull your boat up and go eat, shop.”

People can access the site by car, by walking from downtown, and by boat. The development is in the city’s Arts and Entertainment district.

The plans are something Dollar said they’ve been hoping for years. “It’s gone from the proverbial diamond in the rough, to it’s going to be a true gem. We’re excited. It’s at the gateway into and out of our city, so we’re excited about the opportunity that this brings to our entire city,” Dollar added.

A lot has to go on behind the scenes before dirt is moved, but people could see that happening by the end of the year.