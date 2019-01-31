Florence man arrested after police say he burglarized a Walmart

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Police say a man that burglarized Walmart is now sitting in jail.

Florence Police responded to the Walmart on Cloverdale Road late Wednesday night. Walmart employees informed police that Stefano Williams put items into his shopping cart and left through the main entrance without paying. According to police, employees identified Williams and produced paperwork showing he was banned from Walmart stores for trespassing.

Williams left the property before police arrived but officers say Williams was quickly located with the stolen merchandise.

Officers arrested Williams and transported him to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Williams is currently held with a $2,500.00 bond for Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th.