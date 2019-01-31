× Columbia-Bob Jones basketball games cancelled over threats, principal says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Columbia High School said boys and girls basketball games Thursday night against Bob Jones High School have been cancelled “due to threats that have been received of impending violence after the game.”

Columbia High School’s principal posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

“The game versus Bob Jones H.S. tonight at Columbia has been cancelled,” the message read. “Due to threats that have been received of impending violence after the game in light of recent violence in Madison, the administration of Bob Jones High School had decided not to participate in tonight’s contest.”

Bob Jones High School confirmed Thursday night’s games were cancelled on its website but did not mention threats in its post.

Columbia’s senior night activities were rescheduled for Friday night, when Columbia is scheduled to play against Lee High School.