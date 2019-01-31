× Attorneys ready to pick jurors in Marc Stone murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Attorneys in the capital murder case of Stephen Marc Stone planned to have a jury in place to begin the trial Thursday afternoon.

Lawyers planned to have 12 jurors and four alternates selected from the 90 people on the panel so the trial could begin Thursday afternoon.

Stone is charged with killing his wife Krista and their 7-year-old son Zachary in February 2013. Stone’s attorneys plan to argue he was insane at the time of the killings.

His trial has been delayed because of concerns about his mental state.