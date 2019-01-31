Alabama brothers plead guilty to killing cousin last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two brothers in Alabama have pleaded guilty to killing their cousin last year.

Al.com reported that 24-year-old Travis Vanhorn and 20-year-old Thavion Vanhorn pleaded guilty this week in court in Birmingham.

The brothers were arrested for the March 23rd death of 29-year-old Gary Lynn Logan.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Streety sentenced Travis Vanhorn to 20 years in prison. Other charges pending against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Thavion Vanhorn was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Julie McMakin said the brothers’ family helped convince Thavion to confess to the crime. Public defender Blair Shores says Travis Vanhorn wanted to avoid a trial for his extended family.