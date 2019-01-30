× Vehicle sought in deadly Lincoln County hit and run

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee state troopers are looking for information about a vehicle suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Wednesday that troopers are looking for a silver or gray 1998-2002 Lincoln Town Car that should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly the windshield.

The victim’s body was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 50 near Louse Creek Road, which is near the Lincoln and Moore County line. Troopers said the victim was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 615-741-2060.