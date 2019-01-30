× Valley Head man accused of attacking neighbor with gun and hammer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County deputies arrested a man Monday and charged him with attempted murder over a property line dispute with a neighbor.

Michael Hardeman, 30, was charged Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Hardeman was in a dispute with a neighbor and swung a hammer at the man, narrowly missing him. He also pointed a gun at the man and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. Hardeman then loaded another round and fired a shot in his neighbor’s direction, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Hardeman and held him on a charge of obstructing governmental operations until the attempted murder charges were filed.