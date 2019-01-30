× Two charged with attacking Sylvania student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested two people for assaulting a student outside Sylvania High School Wednesday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Wesley Ray Baker, 19, and a 16-year-old were charged with criminal trespassing, third-degree assault and public intoxication for the attack that happened around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was getting on a bus when the two attacked him. Authorities believe they smoked marijuana before walking to the school.

Deputies said they believe Baker is homeschooled, and the 16-year-old had recently withdrawn from Plainview School.

Baker also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.