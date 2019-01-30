Teen injured in machete attack; Jefferson County mother charged

PINSON, Ala. — Authorities say a teenager whose hand had been nearly severed said her mother had assaulted her with a machete.

Al.com reports that 49-year-old Corina D’Andrea was charged with first-degree domestic violence and attempted murder.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for help Monday afternoon. A sheriff’s office statement says deputies arrived to find the 18-year-old victim with severe wounds to her arms, hands and skull. Authorities say her hand was nearly severed.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Al.com reports that the assault appeared to be over money that D’Andrea believed her daughter had taken from her.

It’s unclear if D’Andrea has a lawyer who could comment.