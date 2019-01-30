× Scottsboro man arrested, charged with impersonating an officer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Scottsboro man is accused of following a woman in his vehicle and telling her he was a police officer. Keith Edgar Armagost, 74, is charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer, Reckless Endangerment, and Menacing.

Scottsboro Police responded Tuesday to the 4000 block of Broad Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the woman told police Armagost had been following her and waving a badge. When she approached Armagost to ask if she could help him, she told police Armagost said he was an officer and that he was going to have her arrested for speeding.

According to police, Armagost drove off after refusing to show the woman his badge and give her his name. Police said the woman then followed Armagost further south on Broad Street before officers arrived.

Scottsboro Police say Armagost is retired from another agency and brandished a gun during the altercation. Armagost was transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident.