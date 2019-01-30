Men caught on video stealing motorcycle from Marshall County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Investigators are looking for two men who stole a motorcycle from a home north of Guntersville.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday from a security camera at a home on Pine Island Drive on Jan. 19.

Two men in the video can be seen pulling up to the home and wheeling a motorcycle on the carport out to the vehicle they arrived in. Investigators said they also took an air compressor.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video or knows anything about the crime is asked to contact Sgt. Corey Brown with the

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.