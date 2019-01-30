Madison man urges people to install video cameras after concerning encounter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala - It's a situation you hope to never be in, a person wearing a mask walks up to your doorstep at one in the morning. This recently happened to a Madison resident. He caught the entire encounter on video using a Ring video doorbell. He is now sharing the video hoping his story can help others.

The video shows a masked woman walking up to a home in Madison and then make her way to the front door. Using his Ring video doorbell the man who lives there was able to communicate with her on his phone through the video camera on his front porch.

He can be herd in the video saying "Can I help you?"

She replies, "I'm sorry," and then walks away from the camera.

He didn't want to sit down for an interview with WHNT News 19, but he took to Facebook to share this story.

His statement online read in part, "My interaction with the individual may have prevented their next move. I cannot know the intent of the person at the door but coming to my door with a robber mask on leads me to only one conclusion."

Huntsville Police aren't investigating this case, but they recommend using cameras to monitor your property.

"There really is no excuse not to have similar devices on their home. The best way to have it on your home and utilize it is to have every point of entry covered," Lt. Michael Johnson said.

Johnson says the footage can be a useful piece of evidence.

"If the person's face is covered, everything from height and weight to tattoos that are visible, just characteristics about a person that could not have been determined without that," he said.

The Madison resident told WHNT News 19 he installed this camera to just give himself a little extra piece of mind. He never thought it would capture something like this. He says because of this he is installing more cameras on his property and he hopes others will hear his story and this about installing their own surveillance system.

We have reached out to Madison Police to learn more about this situation. The homeowner says because the woman didn't gain entry to his residence there is technically no crime to report.