Investigators charge Ardmore man in 'severe' child abuse case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Ardmore man is sitting in jail after deputies found a toddler covered in severe bruises.

Deputies responded to a home on Beech Fork Lane on Monday and said they found a woman and her 2-year-old child upon arrival. The child had severe bruising on his back, buttocks, and hand and was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for examination and treatment, according to authorities.

Investigators said they determined the injuries were inflicted by the woman’s boyfriend, Chad Powers. They arrested Powers on Tuesday.

Powers, 32, is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and is held in the Limestone County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Officials say the incident is the most severe case of child abuse the Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators have seen since they arrested Amanda Reyer and Derrick Defoe in 2015 for scalding Reyer’s two children.