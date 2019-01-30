Help Huntsville police identify these 3 people. They charged $2,000+ on a stolen credit card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police hope you can help them identify the three people who used a stolen credit card to buy more than $2,000 worth of items.

They say the two females and one male (pictured above) went on a spending spree with a credit card someone lost at a gas station. Police say the trio bought televisions and other large items.

Investigators say the offenders were in a yellow vehicle with a small spare tire on the front driver’s side.

The images released by Huntsville Police are from Walmart near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Drake Avenue where they made the purchase.

Anyone with information that can help HPD track down these people should call 256-722-7100.