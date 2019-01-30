× Florence police search for car burglar caught on camera

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars in items from a vehicle in north Florence.

Police released surveillance video of a man rummaging through a vehicle in north Florence earlier this month. Police said the man got away with $640 in items that were left in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was unlocked at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has information about the burglary can contact Florence police at 256-760-6500. They also can text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” and a message.