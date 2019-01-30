× Fayetteville City, Lincoln County schools to close for remainder of the week

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Fayetteville City Schools and Lincoln County Schools said Wednesday they will close for the remainder of the week in order to let illnesses run their course.

City schools went back to class Wednesday, a day after they had closed due to snow in the forecast. County schools were closed Wednesday as well due to illness.

Schools in Lawrence County, Tenn., and Giles County also closed for the remainder of the week.