Demand for land rises near future Mazda Toyota plant

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - People driving near the future Mazda Toyota plant will notice a few changes next week. Road work is happening now, and real estate agents say there's more interest among investors hoping to build nearby.

With fresh pavement, lines and even crosswalks, the new traffic light along old Highway 20 is expected to be turned on next week.

"Greenbrier Parkway will be a very well-developed area in the future," Linda Coons from Crye-Leike Realtors said.

Right now, the road dead-ends just past the light. But traffic volume on Greenbrier is expected to pick up with a new I-565 interchange being built and old Highway 20 being widened along the future Mazda Toyota plant.

"I had a lot of calls from business people, just a few acres to put a service station or storage for heavy equipment," Coons said.

While the majority of the traffic around the Mazda Toyota site is construction related, property developers say that's expected to change. There is a demand for land around the future auto plant.

"Yes, they'll definitely pay a premium," Coons said. "Because that's some of the most fertile land in Limestone County."

The automakers bought up 2,400 acres in Limestone County. Two years from now, Huntsville leaders expect it will employ 4,000 workers.

"They're going to need places to live. And not all of them will be permanent workers, a lot of them will need short term," Coons said.

The TVA megasite is surrounded by more farmland and a handful of homes. But not many for sale signs just yet.

"Even though they're getting paid a premium price. That premium means their children won't have land to farm," Coons said.

Coons says it's unknown just how much development will happen along Greenbrier in the next two years. But she says matter of factly, the land won't come cheap.

Huntsville city leaders say the new traffic light at Greenbrier and old Highway 20 will be activated at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.