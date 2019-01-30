× Chick-Fil-A selling unique Valentine’s Day treats

Anyone can give a dozen red roses for Valentine’s Day. So why not speak to the heart through the stomach?

Chick-Fil-A is selling a unique Valentine’s Day gift this year. You can surprise that special someone with a 30-count of Chick-Fil-A nuggets, a 10-count of Chick-n-Minis or a 6-count of Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container.

Participating restaurants will be selling the special containers through Valentine’s Day, while sweet supplies last.

Availability varies by location, so please check with your local restaurant to confirm.