Authorities search for two men after traffic stop turns into multi-county chase, vehicle fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One person is in custody and authorities are searching for two others after a traffic stop turned into a multi-county chase on Wednesday.

Authorities say deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Section, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies pursued the vehicle to the South Sauty area of Marshall County.

The Jackson County sheriff’s office says three people got out of the vehicle and ran. Deputies were able to take one person into custody. The vehicle caught on fire as it sat in a field.

Deputies from Marshall and Jackson Counties are searching for the two men who got away.