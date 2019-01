LIMESTONE CO, Ala. – An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the outside lane of U.S. 31 southbound near Swan Creek in Limestone County, between Athens and Decatur.

At some point during the cleanup, both southbound lanes are expected to close for the wrecker to remove the tractor-trailer.

Drivers must be alert to traffic stoppage and the possibility of alternative routes such as I-65. All lanes are anticipated to open by noon.

Currently, the wreck is not creating major traffic delays.