2 arrested after high-speed police chase through Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people are in custody after a high-speed police chase across Madison County.

The chase started just before midnight on University Drive and ended on Kelly Spring Road just east of Highway 53, according to officials. The two suspects involved were driving a stolen vehicle. Police say the driver crashed the car while he was trying to get away which ended the chase just seven miles away.

Police have arrested two people but have not released their identities.

Officials were able to recover the stolen vehicle but a number of properties were damaged during the chase.