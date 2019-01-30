1 on the run, 3 in custody following violent robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Three Lauderdale County men are in custody and one is on the run following a violent robbery in Florence, Alabama.

The incident happened at 219 S Spurr Street in Florence on January 23rd. The report says the robbers physically assaulted and took property from the victim. Police also say, although the attackers had a handgun, it was not used.

Florence police believe Chance Ellis,18, Bradley Murawski,21, Daylen Murphy,23, and Lukas Liparote,23, are the men tied to the suspected assault.

Police are still looking for Lukas Liparote. They have warrants for his arrest with charges of Robbery 1st and Assault 3rd.

Florence Police ask Liparote to turn himself into the nearest law enforcement agency.

Ellis, Murawski, and Murphy are facing charges of Robbery 1st and Assault 3rd. They are currently held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $51,000.00 bond, according to police.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

If you have any information about Liparote’s whereabouts, contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6500