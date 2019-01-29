× Warming centers, Room in the Inn available in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Designated businesses and other entities are available across Marshall County as warming centers.

The facilities listed below in Marshall County are normally available as warming centers. It’s important to note the hours and availability could be affected by a weather event, and most of these designated centers are open during normal business hours and do not provide food.

One facility, the Arab Recreation Center is normally available on Sundays.

Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville 10am-7pm Mon; 8am-5pm Tue-Fri

Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville 8am-1pm Mon-Fri

Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab 9am-4pm Mon-Fri

Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab 10am-8pm Mon-Tue; 10am-6pm Wed, Fri; 9am-3pm Sat

Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab 7am-9pm Mon-Thur; 7am-4:30pm Fri; 9am-5pm Sat; 1pm-5pm Sun

Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab 7:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz 9am-8pm Mon-Thur; 9am-5pm Fri; 9am-3pm Sat

Boaz Recreation Center, 314 N King St, Boaz 7am-8pm Mon, Tue, Thur; 7am-5:30pm Wed 7am-3:15pm Fri; 10am-4pm Sat

Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz 7am-3pm Mon-Wed; 7am-4pm Thur; 7am-2pm Fri

Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville 9am-3pm Mon-Thur; 9am-12noon Fri

Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton 7:00am-12:30pm Mon-Fri

First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville 8am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

First Baptist Church Boaz, 225 S Main St, Boaz 12 Noon-4:30pm Mon-Fri

First Baptist Church Guntersville , 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville 9am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville 7:30am-4:30pm Mon-Thur

First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab 8am-4:30pm Mon-Thur; 8am-12Noon Fri

Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant 7am-12pm Mon-Fri

Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville 9am-8pm Tue, Thur; 9am-6pm Wed, Fri 9am-2pm Sat

Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville 8am-4pm Mon-Fri

Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville 9am-3pm Mon-Thur

Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville 8am-12pm Mon-Fri

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville 8am-4pm Mon-Thur

St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville 9am-8pm Mon-Fri

Room in the Inn is a program in Marshall County that gives folks who need it a place to sleep out of the cold. Churches across the county rotate each evening to give participants a place to sleep and a hot meal. There’s also a day program at Life Point Church in Albertville. Registration is every day from 12-3 at that location, at 700 Motley Street. For questions, or to learn how to volunteer, call (256) 677-9231.