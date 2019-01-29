School to host Alabama’s largest single-day high school blood drive

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Everyone is invited to donate at the largest single-day high school blood drive in Alabama.

The American Red Cross invites donors to give blood at Russellville High School gym on Tuesday, February 12th. The blood drive will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1865 Waterloo Road in Russellville.

More than 4,000 pints of blood have been donated since blood drives began at this school in 2003. The drive is sponsored by the National Honor Society and this year’s goal is to break records and collect 500 pints in one day. Donors receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last.

Students play an important role in supporting the blood supply. Blood donors from high school and college blood drives account for about 20 percent of donations given through the Red Cross during the school year.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to help ensure a stable blood supply and support the students who are working to make this blood drive a success for patients,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager of the Red Cross Alabama and Central Gulf Coast Region. “Donating blood takes about an hour and could help save up to three lives.”

To sign up and donate, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code GOLDENTIGERS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.