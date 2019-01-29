Ready for a warm-up? Just a few more cold days ahead!

There’s a pattern change ahead that leads us away from words like ‘wind chill’ and ‘snow’ for at least a week or two, but the here-and-now is pretty cold! Temperatures sat in the 30s Tuesday afternoon, and we have a hard freeze coming tonight: lows in the lower and middle 20s with a fair sky and a light wind.

Another push of arctic air moves in Wednesday keeping it cold and dry: highs in the 30s with a wind chill around 28ºF to 33ºF in the afternoon. We’ll get one more very cold night, and then a warm-up begins: slowly at first with a cool Thursday and Friday, and then more noticeable over the weekend.

Onward, upward…weekend-ward: After this cold, wet period of late, we deserve a nice weekend. ‘Nice’ by (can you believe it already) early February standards would be pretty close to what’s forecast in my book!

Saturday and Sunday feature a small chance of some showers because of a southerly flow from the Gulf; sometimes that can bring sprinkles, showers and clouds that don’t show up well in model guidance. A big ‘however’ is that I don’t expect it to rain much at all this weekend.

It warms up from the weekend into next week, and instead of snow, we’re talking rain – and maybe some stormy weather – toward next Tuesday and Wednesday.

