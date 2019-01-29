× Multiple agencies find 41 guns, stolen truck during search warrant at Albertville home

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Multiple agencies recovered 41 guns, a stolen truck, and drugs at an Albertville home.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at 2871 Section Line Road in Albertville. The Albertville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, the Arab/Guntersville Swat Team, and the Marshall County Drug Task Force helped in the search.

Deputies say they found a stolen 1995 Ford F-150 truck and an undetermined amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They say they also found a total of 41 guns inside the home.

Deputies arrested Edward Denney Jr. and charged him with unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was also served a warrant for theft of property 1st and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jackie Ronnie Jones was also arrested at the home on unrelated charges through the Boaz Police Department.