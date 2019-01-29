Man arrested for robbery, shooting at Huntsville gas station
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man responsible for a robbery and shooting at the Fuel City gas station on Drake Avenue. They credit a number of tips called into the department based on surveillance video released on Sunday.
Christoper Grays faces robbery and assault charges for the Sunday evening shooting.
Officers say the tips they received led them to the area of Boxwood Drive where they found the truck seen in the surveillance video.
They later found Grays at the Economy Inn on University Drive.
34.730369 -86.586104