Man arrested for robbery, shooting at Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man responsible for a robbery and shooting at the Fuel City gas station on Drake Avenue. They credit a number of tips called into the department based on surveillance video released on Sunday.

Christoper Grays faces robbery and assault charges for the Sunday evening shooting.

Officers say the tips they received led them to the area of Boxwood Drive where they found the truck seen in the surveillance video.

BREAKING: @HsvPolice looking to identify the shooting suspect you see in this screenshot of a video they released. You can see the gun in his right hand– video taken just before the shooting took place at the Fuel City on Drake Ave. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Z9z5v2Px4X — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 28, 2019

They later found Grays at the Economy Inn on University Drive.