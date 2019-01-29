× Former Marshall County sheriff owned sheriff’s office website and took it down when he left office, current sheriff says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – It’s another confusing chapter in the history of former Marshall County sheriff Scott Walls.

WHNT News 19 has learned Walls owned the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s website domain. It’s not clear if Walls used county money to pay for it.

Current Sheriff Phil Sims said Walls shut off the website on his last day in office, Jan. 13.

Sims said the website was down for a short time, and his office ended up buying marshallso.org on Jan. 14. The site is up and running now, allowing the public to see a list of current inmates.

It’s far from the first time there have been problems tied to Walls’ administration of the jail. Last summer, a WHNT News 19 investigation revealed several issues with the jail Walls was running.

Videos posted on social media from inside the jail showed inmates fighting and using drugs, as well as other bad behavior.

In July 2018, after the original report aired, inmates became physically aggressive toward jail guards.

Eight inmates escaped from the jail in the span of a year.

Several jail guards were arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband.

And this month, when Sims took office and conducted a shakedown of the jail, officers found heroin, cell phones, meth and other illegal items.

It’s not clear exactly what went on while Walls was Marshall County’s top cop, but Sims says he’s trying to get things back in order.

Attempts to reach Walls for comment were unsuccessful.