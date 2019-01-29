Did you buy too much bread and milk? This brewery has a solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There has been a lot of grumbling about the non-snow snow day in Huntsville. One local brewery is making a suggestion to those grumblers: Help those in need.

A Facebook post by Salty Nut Brewery reminds people that some families may be struggling a little more this week because of a missed day of work.

Managers are offering to take anything you may have bought to get through the storm; milk, bread, firewood, etc. They will then give the donations to area shelters and groups.

Of course, there is a reward for those who bring donations: Happy hour prices. The tap room opens at 4:30.