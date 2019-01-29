× Athens man confessed to over 20 Limestone County burglaries, authorities say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators said an Athens man confessed Monday to at least 23 burglaries across Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported Eddie Ray Fulmer, 36, and his wife Angel Ballenger were originally arrested for a December 2018 robbery on Highway 251.

Authorities stated multiple guns, chainsaws, and tools were stolen while the homeowner was asleep.

After selling one of the victim’s rifles in DeKalb County, investigators said the buyer became suspicious and had the serial number checked. The serial number check determined the rifle had been stolen from the Highway 251 residence.

Fulmer and Ballenger were arrested at a hotel in Bessemer on December 28. Investigators said they learned Fulmer had a storage unit on Highway 72, which was searched and found to contain stolen property from the Highway 251 burglary and three other burglaries.

Fulmer was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and first-degree theft of a vehicle. Other charges will be presented to a grand jury for consideration, authorities said.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail, but is ineligible for bond after violating parole.