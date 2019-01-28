Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day set for Feb. 2

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has designated Saturday, Feb. 2 as the second of the 2018-2019 hunting season’s Special Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days.

On that day, youth under the age of 16 will be able to hunt waterfowl with a licensed adult hunter. The adult supervisor must stay within arms length of the youth at all times and may accompany up to two participants during the hunt.

The adult supervisor must have a state hunting license, state and federal waterfowl stamp, and a free harvest information program registration.

Only one firearm is allowed per youth and only the youth hunter will be permitted to use it. The adult should review firearm safety regulations and hunter ethics with each youth hunter.

Regular waterfowl season shooting hours, bag limits, legal arms and ammunition apply to the special days.

Hunting area rules and regulations also apply.

For more information on the Special Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day, visit the Outdoor Alabama website or call 334-242-3469.