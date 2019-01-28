YMCA offering membership promotion through Jan. 31

HUNTSVILLE, AL. — We all know how important exercise is to our overall health, but willpower isn’t the only hurdle to overcome. Finances can also be an obstacle. That’s why the Heart of the Valley YMCA is dedicated to making fitness accessible to all.

To encourage people in the community to get active and live a healthy lifestyle, the Y is offering a membership promotion through January 31st of 25 percent off any membership type except youth/teen and no join fee.

The Y generally provides membership scholarships based on an individual’s or household’s financial situation. They look at their household size, income and any hardships they may be encountering.

The Y also awards full membership scholarships in certain cases such as to workers who are laid off from their jobs. In response to the recent government shutdown, the Y offered to waive membership dues for members affected and provided free access to non-members.

To learn more, visit ymcahuntsville.org or call or visit your local branch.