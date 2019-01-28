× State of Emergency issued for winter weather

ALABAMA – Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency effective 3 p.m. Monday for all counties in the path of potential winter weather.

This declaration allows the Alabama National Guard to assist with emergency transportation needs, and directs appropriate state agencies to assist communities and groups affected by the winter weather.

Anybody driving in the storm is advised to use extreme caution while driving, allow for increased travel times, check road conditions, and limit their travel to emergency travel only. Motorists are also advised to keep an emergency supply kit in their vehicle with a blanket, few bottles of water, snacks, phone charger, and first aid kit.

In a news release, Ivey advised North Alabama to stay up to date on the weather.

“Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions,” she stated. “Travel conditions could be negatively impacted Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.”