Myrtle Beach shelter dog called a hero after saving litter of abandoned puppies

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. – A shelter dog in Myrtle Beach is being called a hero after finding and saving a litter of abandoned puppies.

Harold the dog was out for a walk at the shelter when he alerted the shelter’s staff to the misplaced dogs, according to a Facebook post by the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Harold kept returning to the area where the dogs were and refused to leave. Workers eventually found a large Tupperware container with six abandoned puppies inside.

The shelter said that without Harold, they may have not noticed the dogs for hours, given the number of containers and bags moving through the area.

Harold made the discovery after being returned to the shelter from an owner who did not want him. The shelter said his return turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Our sweet boy saved the day,” the shelter said on Facebook. “He truly is a hero and six puppies owe their lives to him. Just one more reason to love our sweet Harold!”