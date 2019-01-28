× Marshall County Jail inmates charged with having contraband

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Less than a week after Marshall County authorities announced they had cleaned up the county jail, two men are facing charges for having contraband while behind bars.

Tyler Baca, 28, and Skylar O’Brian Havis, 34, are both charged with promoting prison contraband after a recent sweep of the Marshall County Jail. Baca also was charged with evidence tampering.

The men were charged after a weekend sweep of the jail turned up two cell phones and some other items that aren’t permitted in the jail, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Their new charges came less than a week after Sheriff Phil Sims announced they had cleaned up the jail and removed contraband.

The sheriff’s office said corrections officers are searching cells on a daily basis to try and keep contraband from coming back into the jail.