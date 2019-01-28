Local hardware store says winter weather has shifted top selling item

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When people hear the word "snow," one of the first trips they make is to a hardware store, whether that's to pick up a new shovel or some ice melt to keep sidewalks clear.

Huntsville's Lewter Hardware Company is seeing an increase in weather-related business in the anticipation of snow flurries.

With news of possible snow in the area, you'd think that people would be going to the hardware store to buy snow prep items. Some are, but others are looking to have a little fun.

"Right now the most popular item is definitely sleds, it's all we've been selling this morning," explained Lewter's employee Caleb Hipp. "A little bit of ice melt in anticipation, but mostly sleds."

The sleds come in all colors, shapes, and sizes. A few kids stopped in to pick the perfect one, and they said they're hoping for a snow day.

Customers said they weren't too concerned about potential snowfall, but cold weather calls for precautions indoors as well.

"Make sure you have all your proper insulation, your pipes wrapped, water heaters insulated if they're in a garage on an exterior wall," encouraged Hipp. "You can leave your faucets dripping. Open up the cabinets to the exterior walls that have plumbing and let a little heat get in there."

Employees said there is one item that people normally forget about, until it's time to head out for the day.

"Always keep an ice scraper handy in your car," explained Hipp. "Have ice melt for your driveway and sidewalks, a snow shovel to keep it plowed out of the way."

Employees also encourage people to keep de-icer on hand.