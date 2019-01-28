Jury selection for double-murder case involving Stephen Marc Stone begins Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The jury selection for a south Huntsville man charged in the 2013 deaths of his wife and 7-year-old son begins Monday morning.

Stephen Marc Stone is pleading not guilty after being charged with capital murder.

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty for Stone for the deaths of Krista and Zachary Stone.

The court still has to decide on a defense request to throw out Stone’s alleged confession to police. Stone’s attorneys argue he is not guilty by reason of insanity and they say Stone wasn’t capable of consenting to a police interview.

The case has taken years to reach this point after Stone was found not competent to stand trial. He was ordered into treatment and last year the court judged he was competent for trial.

Judge Donna Pate said the jury will be selected from a pool of 80 Madison County citizens.