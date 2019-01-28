Huntsville police searching for convenience store robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store earlier this month.

Monday afternoon police released store surveillance video of the robbery at Papa Jack's on Jan. 12.

The man in the video is seen walking past the store doors before covering his face and entering the business, which is located on Jordan Lane.

Police said the man never showed a weapon, but had his hand in his pocket and made the clerk fear he had a weapon.

The man left the business on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 256-427-7270.