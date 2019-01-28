× Crews preparing to keep roads clear of snow and ice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As snow makes its way toward the Tennessee Valley, crews have been working to make sure roadways remain clear of snow and ice.

The Alabama Department of Transportation crews began pre-treating all state roads in North Alabama with brine Sunday, and the work continued into Monday. Bridges were treated with anti-icing chemicals, and as of midday Monday ALDOT said most interstates and state highways had been treated.

After pre-treating roads, ALDOT said crews planned to start salting “high-risk” areas once rain began falling in the area.

After midnight, ALDOT crews would be on standby to start clearing roads with plows and using more salt to keep roads clear of snow and ice.

In Huntsville, Public Works Director Chris McNeese said crews will come in to work around midnight. They will stay in touch with Huntsville police and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency to target dangerous areas throughout the night.

McNeese said they also plan to target specific areas, like around the hospitals in the city. They also will focus on the Mt. Charron Road area, downtown and around Monte Sano, and the Green Mountain and Mathis Mountain communities in south Huntsville.