Arab man accused of breaking into family's home, killing family cat

ARAB, Ala. – Police say a man with a history of stalking an Arab woman broke into her home Saturday and killed her cat.

Michael Cale was arrested for burglary, stalking, robbery and cruelty to animals.

Arab police say a couple arrived at their home on Matt Morrow Drive Saturday and found Cale inside the home with a rifle that they owned. They got away from Cale and he stole their vehicle, taking off with another gun that they owned, police said.

When Arab police arrived at the home and went inside, they said they found that Cale had killed the family cat.

Police said they arrested Cale at a home the next day, where they found him with the stolen vehicle and gun.