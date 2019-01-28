ALEA offers safety tips to prepare for wintry weather, icy roadways

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A mix of wintry precipitation is forecasted this week for Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages drivers to use extreme caution if they must drive and to expect roadways to be icy.

ALEA offers these safety tips for those traveling under potentially hazardous conditions:

Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions (available at alea.gov under “News & Alerts.”)

Report traffic crashes and other emergencies by calling 911.

Stay alert for emergency vehicles, and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law. This law includes emergency vehicles.

Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels and use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions. Keep gas tanks at least half full.

Remember weather and roadway conditions may quickly change. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions, and be alert to weather changes and the possibility of icy, slippery roads.

Turn on headlights and windshield wipers.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles during wintry weather.

Pay close attention at bridges and overpasses, they have a tendency to develop hazardous “black ice.”

Keep blankets, first aid kit, charged cell phone, and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.