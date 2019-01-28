Closings & Delays across the Tennessee Valley

Acting AG says Mueller’s probe is ‘close to being completed’

Posted 4:42 pm, January 28, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker (C) speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. A partial federal government shutdown entered its 12th day as Trump and House Democrats are at an impasse over funding for border security, including the president’s demand for $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the special counsel’s Russia investigation is “close to being completed.”

Whitaker made the comment Monday during an unrelated news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

He says he’s been “fully briefed” on the special counsel’s investigation. He took over control overseeing the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the president’s request in November.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker says he hopes to receive Mueller’s report as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to serve as the next attorney general. His confirmation hearing was held earlier this month and he’s awaiting a confirmation vote in the Senate.