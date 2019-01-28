1 person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO, Ala. – One person is dead and one is injured following a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County, according to officials.

The wreck happened on Copeland Road just west of Turner Lane on Sunday morning, January 27th. Authorities say that two passengers were in the car when the vehicle took a curve, went off the road, and down a steep embankment into trees. The car was on fire and the passengers were out of the vehicle when officials arrived, according to Chief Joey Boyd of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say that the driver, 24, was flown by MedFlight to UAB Hospital in Birmingham but later died. The second victim, 19, was escorted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The names have not been released.