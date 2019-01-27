These Atlanta students just rolled out a video with Ludacris

These students want to welcome visitors to the A.

A million people are expected to descend on Atlanta next week for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

So the students of Ron Clark Academy, the Atlanta middle school known for its unconventional teaching methods, rolled out a new video that shows off their dance moves and pays tribute to their hometown.

“Welcome to the city where greatness lives,” the students sing.

“As the world turns its eyes on Atlanta, the students of the Ron Clark Academy have a gift from us to you — “Welcome to the City!”” says the post on the school’s Facebook page.

“Welcome to the City” plays off the song “Welcome to Atlanta” by Jermaine Dupri featuring Ludacris, the Atlanta rapper who makes an appearance in the video.

The students show off some Southern hospitality and take viewers on a comprehensive tour of Georgia’s capital.

In the video they show off everything from Piedmont Park and the Georgia Aquarium to historically black colleges like Morehouse and Spelman. The kids cheer on Atlanta United, which won the MLS Cup in 2018, and nod to restaurants like the Varsity and J.R. Crickets. Artists like Migos and Outkast get a shoutout too, showcasing Atlanta’s rich tradition as a hip-hop capital.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also makes a cameo.

Oh, and CNN’s headquarters makes an appearance.

Ludacris presented two students from the school with tickets to the Super Bowl.

“Thank You @mercedesbenz & @ronclarkacademy this will be a day they will NEVER Forget.” Ludacris wrote on Twitter.

The video has more than 145,000 views on Facebook.